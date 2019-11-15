Mass arrests in Hong Kong 'over primary vote'

About 50 pro-democracy lawmakers and activists have reportedly been arrested in Hong Kong under the controversial national security law.

The Democratic Party’s Facebook page said the arrests were related to an independently organised primary vote last year to select democratic candidates for a legislature election.

Leader Carrie Lam had warned at the time it would amount to subversion.

Beijing imposed the law on the former British colony in June last year.

The wave of arrests is the biggest crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy opposition under the new legislation.