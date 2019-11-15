Home

Mass arrests and tear gas on seventh weekend

BBC
September 28, 2020 7:30 am

Belarus police carried out mass arrests as about a thousand people again gathered for protests calling on leader Alexander Lukashenko to step down.

More than 50 people were detained on Sunday, rights groups said.

Video footage appeared to show police spraying an irritant directly into the faces of protesters in one city.

It was the 50th day of protests following August’s disputed presidential vote. Earlier this week Mr Lukashenko held a secret inauguration.

The electoral commission says Mr Lukashenko won a sixth term with more than 80% of votes. But the opposition says he cheated and that they won the election with at least 60% of the vote.

Several EU countries and the US say they do not recognise Mr Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus.

