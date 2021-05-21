Home

World

Mass arrests after birthday invite through TikTok

Associated press
May 24, 2021 1:59 pm
Hundreds gather at the Huntington Beach pier in California after a birthday party invitation on TikTok went viral. Source: Associated Press

A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a raucous celebration on a Southern California beach yesterday.

This prompted police to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest about 150 people after they refused orders to disperse.

The massive gathering began with a now-deleted video posted on the popular social media app from a user named adrian.lopez517, who invited anyone to his birthday party by Huntington Beach’s fire pits, the Orange County Register reported today. The hashtag “AdriansKickBack” received more than 180 million views on TikTok.

Article continues after advertisement

One partygoer told a New York Times reporter: “It’s the first lit party since COVID.”

At least 400 people showed up as early as Saturday around a lifeguard tower, police Lt. Brian Smith said. When people in the crowd began to launch fireworks near the fire pits, he said, officers declared an unlawful assembly and the partygoers scattered.

Huntington Beach’s police department posted on Twitter the next day that they were preparing for a surge of visitors due to the promoted party and warned that they will enforce local rules, including no alcohol or drug use on the beach and no fireworks.

However, an even larger crowd showed up the next evening. Police estimated that at least 2500 people gathered at the beach before moving to the downtown area. Officers again ordered the crowd to disperse and issued an overnight curfew after partygoers began to climb atop a lifeguard tower and shot more fireworks, police said.

Video footage from the scene shows officers dressed in riot helmets shutting streets to control the crowd and, in some instances, firing less-lethal rounds. Police said some people threw bottles, rocks and fireworks at officers.

The people arrested included 121 adults and 28 juveniles who were booked for vandalism, illegally setting fireworks, failing to disperse and violating curfews, said police spokeswoman Jennifer Carey.

A number of downtown businesses, police vehicles and a lifeguard tower were damaged, but no significant injuries were reported, she said.

Huntington Beach, which connects a vibrant business district to a 13-kilometre stretch of sand, has been the site of large gatherings in the last year as pandemic-related restrictions, the 2020 presidential election and the Black Lives Matter movement drew protestors who sometimes clashed with police in the downtown area.

