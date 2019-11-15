Mask rule for Parisians amid 'undeniable surge'

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has responded to a steep increase in infections with a series of measures including increased testing and compulsory face-coverings in Paris.

The number of “red zones” where the virus is in active circulation has risen from two to 21.

If France did not act fast, the spread could become “exponential”, he warned.

A number of European countries are seeing a new surge in cases, and Germany is also planning tighter rules.

France has recorded its highest number of new daily infections since the end of the lockdown in early May, with an additional 6,111 registered over the past 24 hours.

A further 48 deaths were announced on Thursday, but mortality figures for Wednesday had not been available because of an IT problem. Overall, more than 30,500 people have died and nearly 300,000 have been infected in France.