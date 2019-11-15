Home

World

Marshalls first independent Pacific nation to launch COVID vaccines

RNZ
December 30, 2020 2:53 pm
The first to receive the Moderna brand Covid vaccines, from left: High Court Chief Justice Carl Ingram, Speaker Kenneth Kedi, Chairman Council of Irooj (Chiefs) Iroojlaplap (Paramount Chief) Kotak Loeak, President of the United Church of Christ Rev. Palukne Johnny, and Health Minister Bruce Bilimon. [Source: RNZ]

The Marshall Islands became the first independent nation in the Pacific region to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.

This as a group of high-ranking Marshall Islands leaders joined with Ministry of Health doctors and nurses to be the first to receive the United States government-provided vaccines.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) delivered to Majuro an initial batch of 1,200 vaccines Tuesday morning and the Ministry of Health wasted little time, rolling out the vaccine launch the same afternoon.

The US government also delivered a similar number of vaccines to the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau. Both countries will launch their COVID vaccine drives in January.

All three nations that share a free association relationship with Washington chose the Moderna brand vaccine over Pfizer because it is logistically easier for these remote islands to handle, said Niedenthal.

