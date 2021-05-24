Mariupol steelworks evacuees: 'We were losing hope that we would ever get out'

A group of civilians who have been evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol have made their way to the relative safety of the town of Zaporizhzhia after a 200-km journey.

Among them were 69 people who had sheltered in bunkers beneath the massive Azovstal steelworks for months.

It’s the first time a humanitarian corridor has been successfully agreed to get them out of the steel plant.

Before this evacuation, repeated attempts to negotiate their safe release had ended in failure.

Hundreds of civilians still remain trapped inside the plant, according to Ukrainian fighters there. It’s not clear whether more attempts will be made to rescue them.

After the group of evacuees left on Sunday, fighters at the plant said Russian forces immediately resumed shelling.

There were hugs and tears of exhaustion and relief as the group of women and children arrived in Zaporizhzhia.

Katarina stepped off the bus into the sun with everything she now owns stuffed in a small backpack. Her two children, aged six and 11, rubbed their eyes, exhausted.