Mariupol residents sent to Russia: mayor

The mayor of Mariupol says several thousand residents from the besieged city have been sent to Russia.

In a message on Telegram, Vadym Boychenko, said that some were redirected to remote cities in Russia, while the fate of others remained unknown.

The BBC has not been able to verify the claim.

“What the occupiers are doing today is familiar to the older generation, who saw the horrific events of World War II, when the Nazis forcibly captured people,” Boychenko said.

“It is hard to imagine that in the 21st Century people will be forcibly deported to another country.

About 300,000 people are trapped inside the city, as food and medical supplies run out and Russia blocks the entry of humanitarian aid.

Russian attacks have hit a hospital, a church and countless apartment blocks, with local officials estimating that about 80% of residential buildings are either damaged or destroyed, a third of them beyond repair.

Mariupol has seen some of the fiercest battles since Russia invaded Ukraine, three weeks ago.

The location of the port city, on the Sea of Azov, is strategic for Russia, as it would help it create a land corridor between the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, controlled by Russian-backed separatists, and Crimea, the peninsula it invaded and annexed in 2014.