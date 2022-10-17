March against inflation turns up political heat in France

[Source: AP News]

Thousands of protesters, including France’s newly crowned Nobel literature laureate, have piled into the streets of Paris in a show of anger against the bite of rising prices and cranking up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

The march for wage increases and other demands was organized by left-wing opponents of Macron and lit the fuse on what promises to be an uncomfortable week for his centrist government.

Transport strikes called for Tuesday threaten to dovetail with wage strikes that have already hobbled fuel refineries and depots, sparking chronic gasoline shortages that are fraying nerves among millions of workers and other motorists dependent on their vehicles, with giant lines forming at gas stations.

Macron’s government is also on the defensive in parliament, where it lost its majority in legislative elections in June.

That is making it much harder for his centrist alliance to implement his domestic agenda against strengthened opponents, and parliamentary discussion of the government’s budget plan for next year is proving particularly difficult.