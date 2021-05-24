Home

Manhunt underway for gunman in NYC subway shooting that injured at least 23

Reuters
April 13, 2022 1:00 pm
[Source: Reuters]

Police mounted an intense manhunt on Tuesday for a gunman who set off two smoke bombs and opened fire in a New York subway car.

Injuring at least 20 people in a morning rush-hour attack that prompted new calls to fight a surge of violence in the city’s transit system.

Police said the gunman was believed to have acted alone and immediately fled the crime scene. The attack unfolded as a Manhattan-bound subway train on the N line was pulling into an underground station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighbourhood.

Ten people were hit directly by gunfire, including five hospitalized in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

Police said 13 more people suffered from smoke inhalation or were otherwise injured in the chaos as panicked riders fled the smoke-filled subway car. Some collapsed to the pavement as they poured onto the platform of the 36th Street station. The fire department said two of those hurt were treated at the scene.

 

