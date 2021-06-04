Home

World

Man stuck inside giant fan at California vineyard found with meth

| @BBCWorld
June 10, 2021 11:51 am
A man was found at a vineyard in Santa Rosa. [Source: Sonoma County Sheriff's Office]

Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard.

The man was discovered yesterday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him.

Article continues after advertisement

“The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said.

“After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.”

The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, the office said.

 

