Man shot dead by police after stabbing in Glasgow hotel

| @BBCWorld
June 27, 2020 11:38 am
[Source: BBC]

A man has been shot dead by police in England after a stabbing attack at a hotel in Glasgow city centre.

Six people are being treated in hospital for their injuries, including a 42-year-old police officer who was said to be “critical but stable”.

Sources had suggested two other people died at the hotel, which is currently housing asylum seekers. It appears only the suspect was killed.

Article continues after advertisement

Police said the incident was not being treated as terrorism.

A police spokesman said the situation was “contained” and there was no danger to the general public.

