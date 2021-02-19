Home

Man sentenced over French tourist's killing

| @BBCWorld
February 19, 2021 1:14 pm
The 55-year-old's body was only recovered after months of searching. [Source: BBC]

An Algerian court has sentenced a man to death over the kidnap and murder of a French mountaineer in 2014.

Hervé Gourdel, 55, was abducted while exploring Djurdjura National Park in a case that sparked outrage.

A graphic beheading video later emerged of his death with the Jund al-Khilafa group, affiliated to the Islamic State, claiming responsibility.

One suspect, Abdelmalek Hamzaoui, appeared in court on Thursday with others being tried in absentia.

Hamzaoui denied taking part in the killing, telling the court he had been accused only to “close the case and please the French”.

