Man on scooter steals millions from upmarket Paris jeweller

Police in Paris are searching for a man who stole more than €2m (£1.7m; $2.36m) worth of jewellery and precious stones from an upmarket jeweller.

The man, thought to be in his 50s or 60s, arrived at, and left the Chaumet boutique on a stand-up scooter.

He drew a weapon and threatened to set off a bomb he said had been planted in the store.

CCTV captured images of the man entering the shop wearing a light-grey suit and a facemask.

Police say he forced employees to hand over the jewellery and stones, as well as keys to the shop, before locking the staff in as he left.

No violence was used.