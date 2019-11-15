Home

World

Man gets COVID twice and second hit 'more severe'

| @BBCWorld
October 13, 2020 12:41 pm
[Source: BBC]

A man in the United States has caught COVID twice, with the second infection becoming far more dangerous than the first.

The 25-year-old needed hospital treatment after his lungs could not get enough oxygen into his body.

Reinfections remain rare and he has now recovered.

Article continues after advertisement

But the study raises questions about how much immunity can be built up to the virus.

The man from Nevada had no known health problems or immune defects that would make him particularly vulnerable to COVID.

