Man gets COVID twice and second hit 'more severe'

A man in the United States has caught COVID twice, with the second infection becoming far more dangerous than the first.

The 25-year-old needed hospital treatment after his lungs could not get enough oxygen into his body.

Reinfections remain rare and he has now recovered.

But the study raises questions about how much immunity can be built up to the virus.

The man from Nevada had no known health problems or immune defects that would make him particularly vulnerable to COVID.