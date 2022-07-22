Man dies after being beaten and run over by vehicle in Dunedin

Emergency services investigate the scene after a death in Eglinton Rd, Dunedin last night. [Source: NZ Herald]

A witness who was at the scene of a death in Dunedin last night said the victim was attacked and then run down by a group in a vehicle.

Police confirmed last night that a man died in Eglinton Rd, near Unity Park, in Mornington, about 7.30 pm.

A Health New Zealand employee who was in the area gave CPR to the victim.

She said she was heading home with a friend when she heard cries for help.

She found a man lying on the ground. She performed CPR on him for about five minutes before he died.

A man the victim was with said his friend had been beaten up and when he tried to escape, the group ran him down, she said.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and at least two ambulances attended.

Cordons were in place last night while police conducted a scene examination.

Police said they would be keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened who has not yet been spoken to.