Man convicted of murdering police officers

[Source: news.com.au]

A man who has spent 22 years in prison for the murder of two police officers in Melbourne will today walk free, after the verdict was overturned in Melbourne’s Supreme Court.

Jason Roberts, 41, was convicted in 2002 over the murder of Sergeant Gary Silk and Senior Constable Rodney Miller, in the south east suburb of Moorabbin in 1998.

Roberts, who was then 17, successfully appealed his conviction.

He said the co-accused, Bandali Debbs, admitted to murdering the two officers the next day.

The murders of Sgt Gary Silk and and Sen. Con. Rod Miller in 1998 had an enormous impact on Victoria Police as an organisation, and were devastating for the family, friends and colleagues of both men.