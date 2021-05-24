Man confirmed killed in anti-government unrest

Cuban authorities have confirmed that a man was killed during unrest in the country – the first confirmation of a death since the protests broke out.

State media say Diubis Laurencio Tejeda, 36, died in a suburb of the capital Havana on Monday.

According to officials, he was part of a group that attacked a government facility. But witnesses say security forces targeted members of the group.

The rare nationwide anti-government protests began on Sunday.

Thousands took to the streets to demonstrate over the collapse of the economy, food and medicine shortages, price hikes and the government’s handling of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Such unauthorised public gatherings are illegal in Cuba.