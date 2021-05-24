Man charged with London teacher Sabina Nessa's murder

A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of school teacher Sabina Nessa in southeast London, London’s Metropolitan police said Monday.

The suspect was arrested over the weekend and will appear in court on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Nessa, 28, was killed last Friday as she walked the short distance from her home in southeast London to a local pub where she was planning to meet friends. She never arrived.

Her body was discovered in a nearby park the following day, sparking a murder investigation.

Police said the suspect was arrested in the seaside town of Eastbourne, roughly 100 kilometers southeast of London, in the early hours of Sunday.