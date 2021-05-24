Home

World

Man arrested with illegal knives near US Capitol

@BBCWorld
September 14, 2021 10:30 am
Police found illegal knives inside the truck [Source: US Capitol Police]

US Capitol Police have arrested a man with a bayonet and machete near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington DC.

The suspect was found two blocks from the Capitol building in a vehicle with swastikas and other extremist symbols painted on it.

When stopped, the man claimed to be “on patrol” and began talking about white supremacist ideology, police allege.

The incident comes amid fears of unrest at an upcoming right-wing rally.

In a statement released on Monday, Capitol Police said that Donald Craighead, a 44-year-old from California, was pulled over after officers noticed the extremist symbols on his truck and a painting of an American flag in place of a number plate.

Officers then noticed multiple knives, including a bayonet and a machete – both of which are illegal in Washington DC – inside the vehicle.

