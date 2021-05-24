Man arrested over bomb threat near US Capitol

A man has been arrested after making a bomb threat near the Congress building in Washington DC.

The man, identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, surrendered hours after the threat was made.

US Capitol Police had been negotiating with the driver who had parked a pick-up truck near the Library of Congress, across the street from the Capitol building and Supreme Court.

His motives remain unknown. Police are still searching the vehicle.

Congress is on recess, but some staff are working in the Capitol. Several office buildings were evacuated.

Videos purporting to be the man livestreaming from the vehicle have been shared on social media. Facebook has deactivated the livestream and removed the profile.

In the video, the man addressed US President Joe Biden directly and spoke of revolution.

Mr Roseberry had parked the vehicle on a pavement and told an officer who approached him that he had a bomb, while holding what appeared to be a detonator, Capitol Police Chief J Thomas Manger told a news conference.

Police communicated with Mr Roseberry via a white board and used a robot to deliver him a telephone, which he did not use, Mr Manger said. Mr Roseberry then stepped out of the vehicle and surrendered.

“He gave up and did not resist and our folks were able to take him into custody without incident,” Mr Manger said.

Federal agents raided Mr Roseberry’s home in Grover, North Carolina, during the standoff.

Security was heightened around the Capitol after supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the building on January 6. At least 535 rioters have been arrested since the attack that left five dead, including one police officer.