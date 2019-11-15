Man and woman found dead at house

Two people have been found dead at a house in Derbyshire, prompting a double murder investigation.

Officers were called to the home in New Zealand Lane, Duffield, at about 04:00 GMT where a man and a woman were found fatally injured inside.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of two counts of murder.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

They added no-one else was in the house at the time.