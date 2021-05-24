Malta responsible for journalist death - inquiry

A public inquiry into the assassination of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has found the state responsible for her death.

The report, quoted by Maltese media, said the state had failed to recognise risks to the reporter’s life and take reasonable steps to avoid them.

Caruana Galizia died in a car bomb attack near her home in October 2017.

An investigation led to PM Joseph Muscat’s resignation in 2019 after his close associates were implicated.

However, he has denied corruption allegations.

Called a “one-woman Wikileaks”, Caruana Galizia uncovered networks of corruption in the country and abroad.

Aged 53 when she died, she spent 30 years as a journalist.

She relentlessly accused Maltese politicians and other officials of corruption in her popular Running Commentary blog.