Mali military promises return to civilian rule in March 2024

[Source: Aljazeera]

Mali’s military rulers have proposed the restoration of civilian rule in two years, following an August 2020 coup and a failure to meet an earlier deadline for elections that led to crippling sanctions.

Military leader Colonel Assimi Goita signed a decree read out on state television this morning saying that “the duration of the transition is fixed at 24 months March 26 this year.

The military seized power in an initial coup in August 2020 and failed to deliver on a promise to hold elections in February, prompting sanctions from the Economic Community of West African States.

Goita forced out an interim civilian government in May last year, taking over the presidency.

The military said Monday’s decree followed an “advanced stage of negotiations with the West African States and Mali hoped sanctions will be lifted.