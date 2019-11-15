Mali coup: Military promises elections after ousting president

Soldiers who ousted Mali’s President say they plan to set up a civilian transitional government and hold new elections.

The spokesman for the soldiers said they had acted to prevent the country from falling further into chaos.

The President resigned on Tuesday night saying he did not want “blood to be spilled to keep him in power”.

The UN Security Council condemned the “mutiny”, urging the immediate release of the president and his officials.

The African Union’s security council called for the “restoration of constitutional order” and the release of the president and other government officials.

Mali, a vast country stretching into the Sahara Desert is among the poorest countries in the world and has experienced several military takeovers.

It is currently battling to contain a wave of jihadist attacks and ethnic violence.