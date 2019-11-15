Home

Malaysian man 'finds' monkey selfies on lost phone

BBC news
September 16, 2020 1:52 pm

A Malaysian man says he found monkey selfies and videos on his missing phone a day after retrieving it in the jungle behind his house.

The content – including footage of a monkey that appears to be trying to eat the phone – has been widely shared on social media.

The student said he thought his phone had been stolen while he was sleeping.

But it remained unclear exactly how the mobile went missing.

It was also not possible to verify the circumstances in which the photos and videos ended up on his phone.

