Malaysia detains 270 Rohingya refugees who had drifted at sea for weeks

Malaysia has detained nearly 270 Rohingya refugees whose boat had drifted offshore for nearly two months because of coronavirus lockdowns.

They fled southern Bangladesh in early April but had been unable to dock.

Dozens of those aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim to land when their damaged trawler was intercepted by the Malaysian coastguard on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

In recent years, large numbers of Muslim Rohingya have fled Myanmar, where they face persecution.

Many have made their way to neighbouring Bangladesh, setting up camp in Cox’s Bazar, which is home to around one million Rohingya.

Some have attempted to make their way to Malaysia, a nearby Muslim country which has come to be seen as a safe haven in the region.

In previous years, smugglers have been able to bring tens of thousands of Rohingya illegally into Malaysia. But Malaysia has now refused to allow refugee boats to land, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as a reason.