Malaysia: Death toll rises after massive floods

At least 14 people have died and tens of thousands are displaced following some of the worst floods Malaysia has seen in decades.

Three days of torrential rain over the weekend caused severe flooding in eight states, partially submerging a number of towns and villages.

The government has come under fierce criticism for not issuing warnings in time and being slow to respond.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: BBC]

There are fears the death toll will rise sharply as more bodies are found.

As of Monday, an estimated 51,000 people had been evacuated from their homes. Most of them were from Pahang on the eastern coast of the Malay peninsula, one of the worst-hit states.

Selangor, the prosperous and densely populated state which encircles the capital city Kuala Lumpur, was also severely affected.

Officials said they were also looking out for a possible surge in Covid-19 cases as thousands of people have gathered in temporary shelters.

Adding these incredible images from the flooding around Dataran Merdeka and Masjid Jamek to the photos in this old tweet with pictures from the KL floods of 1926 and 1971. https://t.co/NbdwaubhuN pic.twitter.com/zVOljkjcKB — Soon-Tzu Speechley 孫子 (@speechleyish) December 21, 2021

The rains had largely eased by Monday, and some residents returned to their damaged homes as flood-waters receded.

“We are left with only our clothes, and important documents like our children’s birth certificates,” said flood victim Sazuatu Remly. “That’s all we brought with us.”



[Source: BBC]

Public anger has also surfaced over the Malaysian government’s handling of the disaster, with many complaining that little warning was given by authorities and rescue efforts were too slow.

“What infuriated me was the slow response. The civil defence force only arrived this morning, three days after [the floods worsened] and are only now putting together the nuts and bolts of their boats while people are dying in the area,” a civilian rescuer told the South China Morning Post (SCMP).