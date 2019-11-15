World
Malaria 'completely stopped' by microbe
May 5, 2020 10:35 am
Malaria is spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes. [Source: BBC]
Scientists have discovered a microbe that completely protects mosquitoes from being infected with malaria.
The team in Kenya and the UK say the finding has “enormous potential” to control the disease.
Malaria is spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes, so protecting them could in turn protect people.
Article continues after advertisement
The researchers are now investigating whether they can release infected mosquitoes into the wild, or use spores to suppress the disease.