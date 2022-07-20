Major incident declared in London as fires burn

[Source: ABC]

Scientists have long warned that climate change is leading to rising temperatures.

But some have been surprised at how soon 40C has happened in the UK. The Met Office said these temperatures were thought improbable a decade ago.

What does this mean for other long-term predictions, including some that suggest 40C would be happening every 3-4 years by 2100?

Recording a provisional 40C today has made meteorologists “sit up and think”, the Met Office told BBC News.

“But this is still expected to be a fairly rare event,” it said.

Currently, it’s considered around one in every 100 years occurrence.

The way that modelling works is that we could have one or even several years of extreme temperatures, but they are still considered unusual in the long-term.

The challenge now is for scientists to understand if this is a very unusual event, or if it will be occuring much more frequently than expected.