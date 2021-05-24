Home

Full Coverage
Major cities fall to Taliban amid heavy fighting

| @BBCWorld
August 13, 2021 8:06 am
Thousands of people are living in makeshift camps in Kabul after fleeing the Taliban insurgency [Source: AFP]

The Taliban seized the cities of Ghazni and Herat on Thursday, in the most dramatic string of captures since launching their offensive.

Taking the strategically important Ghazni increases the likelihood the Taliban could take the capital Kabul.

There is also heavy fighting in the second largest city, Kandahar.

Article continues after advertisement

The insurgents have moved at speed, seizing new territories almost daily, as US and other foreign troops withdraw after 20 years of military operations.

The city of Qala-I-Naw also fell to the Taliban, who now control about a third of the country’s regional cities and most of northern Afghanistan. The group’s rapid advance has dealt a crushing blow to government security forces.

Thousands of civilians have been displaced and fled to Kabul to try and escape the fighting.

Taking Ghazni is a significant gain due to its location – it is 150km (93 miles) from Kabul, and is on the major Kabul-Kandahar motorway, linking militant strongholds in the south to Kabul.

A provincial council member in the city told the BBC that the Taliban had taken most of the centre, with only a police base on the outskirts controlled by the Afghan security forces.

