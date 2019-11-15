Mail on Sunday defends publishing Meghan's letter to her father

The Mail on Sunday has argued there is a “huge and legitimate public interest” in the Royal Family and its “personal and family relationships”, as it published its defence to a legal claim made by the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan is suing the newspaper and its parent group for publishing a letter she wrote to her father in 2018.

Her claims include misuse of her private information, selective editing of the letter and breach of copyright.

The Mail on Sunday rejects all claims.

Evidence from the duchess’s father, Thomas Markle, forms part of the paper’s defence.