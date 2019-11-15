Mahuta children rescued after gun battle

Police in Nigeria say they have rescued at least 84 schoolchildren who were abducted on Saturday.

They say the children were seized by gunmen as they returned home to Mahuta village after taking part in a religious ceremony.

The children were released following a gun battle between the abductors, security forces and local vigilantes.

It is the second mass kidnapping in Nigeria’s Katsina state in eight days.

On Friday, 344 schoolboys who had been kidnapped from their boarding school in Kankara town a week beforehand were released.