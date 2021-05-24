Home

Mahinda Rajapaksa: Sri Lankan PM resigns amid economic crisis

| @BBCWorld
May 10, 2022 6:00 am
Mahinda Rajapaksa served two terms as president before returning as PM under his brother. [Source: BBC News]

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned amid mass protests at the government’s handling of a deepening economic crisis.

The move came as the island was placed under curfew after violent clashes between Rajapaksa supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo.

Three people were killed, including a ruling party MP, and more than 150 injured in violence in the capital.

There have been protests over soaring prices and power cuts since last month.

The island nation is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

