Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Indonesia

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Pasaman Barat regency in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province on Friday, shaking buildings in neighboring Singapore and Malaysia.

The earthquake struck at 8:39 a.m. local time with an epicenter located about 17 kilometers northeast of the regency, the country’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency said on Twitter. It occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers and posed no tsunami threat, according to BMKG, as the agency is known.

Indonesia’s 17,000 islands are prone to earthquakes because the country straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of fault lines and volcanoes that causes frequent seismic upheavals.