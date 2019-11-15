Magnitude 5 quake in southwestern China kills 4, injures 23

A magnitude 5 earthquake in southwestern China has killed four people and injured 23, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The US Geological Survey listed the quake at 4.5 magnitude and a depth of 10 kilometres, while giving slightly different data on the time it struck and the location of the epicentre.

Such discrepancies are not unusual given the vast distances involved.

At least one house collapsed and residents said the shaking went on for several seconds. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage to buildings and infrastructure.