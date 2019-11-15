World
'Mad' Mike Hughes dies after crash-landing homemade rocket
36
February 24, 2020 1:13 pm
A US daredevil pilot has been killed during an attempted launch of a homemade rocket in the Californian desert. [Source: Flipboard]
A US daredevil pilot has been killed during an attempted launch of a homemade rocket in the Californian desert.
“Mad” Mike Hughes, crash-landed his steam-powered rocket shortly after take-off near Barstow on Saturday.
A video on social media shows a rocket being fired into the sky before plummeting to the ground nearby.
Article continues after advertisement
Hughes was well-known for his belief that the Earth was flat. He hoped to prove his theory by going to space.
In the video of the launch, a parachute can be seen trailing behind the rocket, apparently deployed too early, seconds after take-off.
The daredevil, who lived in Apple Valley, made headlines internationally when he announced his intention to prove his theory that the Earth was flat.