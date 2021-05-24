Home

Macron vows to govern for all after election victory

| @BBCWorld
April 25, 2022 8:00 am
President Emmanuel Macron. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

President Emmanuel Macron has won a convincing victory over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen

According to reliable projections based on real results, he’s taken more than 58% of the vote compared to less than 42% for his challenger

Le Pen quickly conceded but vowed to continue to fight for her nationalist ideas

In his victory speech, Macron sought to project an image as a unifier and promised to be “the president of everyone”

The campaign was marked by breakthrough performances by radicals from both the right and left, and by the collapse of mainstream conservative and socialist parties

All political forces are now preparing for the next stage: legislative elections in June which will determine who runs the government

European leaders have warmly congratulated Mr Macron on his re-election. Chancellor Scholz of Germany said the French people had shown their strong commitment to Europe

