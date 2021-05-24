Home

Macron reveals plans for joint European mission

| @BBCWorld
December 5, 2021 10:52 am
[Source: BBC]

Several European countries are considering opening a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

A number of issues had to be resolved – particularly security – for ambassadors to return, Mr Macron said, but he hoped a mission would open soon.

This would not amount to a political recognition of the Taliban, he said.

Western ambassadors pulled out of Afghanistan after the Taliban retook power in August.

Several Taliban ministers are subject to US and UN sanctions.

France also announced on Friday that Qatar had helped evacuate more than 300 people, mostly Afghans, out of the country.

Around half of the 124,000 people flown out of Afghanistan in the final days of the US-led military involvement in Afghanistan transited through Qatar, which has also long hosted a Taliban political office.

