Macron ready to host Lebanon aid conference

French President Emmanuel Macron says the next six weeks are crucial for the future of Lebanon.

This as it struggles with an economic crisis and the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut a month ago.

Mr Macron is offering to host an aid conference in mid-October to help.

Article continues after advertisement

He is visiting Lebanon to press the country’s leaders to form a government as soon as possible to implement reforms to tackle corruption.

Just before his arrival, political parties agreed on a new prime minister.

Mustapha Adib, Lebanon’s former ambassador to Germany, said he wanted an immediate start to reforms and an International Monetary Fund rescue package.

The previous Lebanese government resigned amid widespread anger over the Beirut blast, which killed at least 190 people, injured 6,000 others, and devastated swathes of the city.

The cause of the disaster was the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stored unsafely in a warehouse at the capital’s port for six years.