Macron proposes sending 4-5% of doses to poorer nations

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Europe and the US to urgently send up to 5% of their coronavirus vaccine supplies to developing nations.

Mr Macron told the Financial Times the failure to share vaccines fairly would entrench global inequality.

The vast majority of vaccinations have been administered by high-income countries so far.

Mr Macron proposed his plan to address the imbalance ahead of a G7 virtual summit of world leaders on Friday.

The White House has said US President Joe Biden will announce a pledge of $4bn in funding for a global vaccine-sharing scheme, known as Covax.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – who will chair the meeting – is expected to dedicate surplus doses to Covax.

To date, at least 110 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 2.4 million have died, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.