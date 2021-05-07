Home

Macron calls on US to drop vaccine export bans

May 9, 2021 9:00 am
President Emmanuel Macron called for the US to drop restrictions on vaccine exports as a way to increase global supply. [Source: BBC]

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the US to drop its restrictions on the export of COVID-19 vaccines and ingredients.

His words came as a divide emerged between parts of Europe and the US over how best to increase global vaccine production.

Currently, around 1.25bn doses have been administered around the world.

However, less than 1% have been given to the world’s 29 poorest countries, according to news agency AFP.

Rich countries, by contrast, are speeding up their vaccination campaigns. In the UK, 67% of the population has received the first dose and in the US 56% of those eligible have had one jab.

On Friday, the EU agreed to purchase 900 million more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, with the option for 900 million more

