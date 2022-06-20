Macron alliance projected to lose parliamentary majority

French voters are going to the polls in the final round of key parliamentary elections that will demonstrate how much leg room President Emmanuel Macron’s party will be given to implement his ambitious domestic agenda.

In last week’s first vote, the left, under firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, made a surprisingly strong showing, sending jitters through Macron’s allies.

They fear that a strong showing from Melenchon’s coalition could turn Macron into a shackled second-term leader, one who spends his time bargaining with politicians and with major limits placed on his ability to rule.

Article continues after advertisement

Elections are being held nationwide to select the 577 members of the National Assembly, the most powerful branch of France’s Parliament.