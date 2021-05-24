Home

Machine gun fire heard as street battles rage

| @BBCWorld
January 7, 2022 7:45 am
About 1,000 people have reportedly been injured in the unrest [Source: BBC]

There has been fresh violence in Kazakhstan’s main city, Almaty, as security forces say they have killed dozens of anti-government rioters.

The sound of machine guns, explosions and stun grenades could be heard.

Officials say 18 security force members are dead and 353 injured. The unrest began when the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) doubled. Fuel price caps are to be restored for six months.

Article continues after advertisement

Russia is sending in troops at the request of the Kazakh president.

They will be deployed to help “stabilise” the country, which is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) along with Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

Protests began on Sunday when the government lifted its price cap on LPG, which many people use to fuel their cars, but the unrest has since spread to include political grievances.

Kazakhstan is often described as authoritarian, and most elections are won by the ruling party with nearly 100% of the vote. There is no effective political opposition.

