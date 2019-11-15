Lukashenko steps up efforts to reassert control

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stepped up efforts to reassert his control after 10 days of street protests and strikes triggered by disputed elections.

The official result gave him 80% of the vote but the opposition has denounced the poll as fraudulent.

Mr Lukashenko says he has given orders to end the unrest in the capital Minsk.

The move signalled an escalation just as EU leaders agreed to impose sanctions at a virtual summit.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, made clear that the EU did not recognise the result of the election and called on Mr Lukashenko to release hundreds of protesters who have been imprisoned.