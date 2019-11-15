Home

Longest strike in decades stuck in deadlock

@BBCWorld
January 3, 2020 6:33 am

France’s transport strike against pension reform has entered its 29th day, making it the longest rail workers’ strike since May 1968.

Industrial action against President Emmanuel Macron’s planned pension reform has hit train services hardest.

The government says the changes are necessary to make the system fairer and more sustainable, but unions say workers will lose out.

Article continues after advertisement

More talks are due to be held between unions and government on 7 January.

