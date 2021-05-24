Home

World

Long Covid funding to unearth new treatments

| @BBCWorld
July 18, 2021 5:02 pm
[Source: BBC]

Thousands of people with “long COVID” could benefit from the funding of 15 new studies of the condition, its causes and potential treatments.

Researchers from across the UK will investigate everything from brain fog to ongoing breathlessness, using a new technique to detect hidden lung damage.

They will be backed by £20m from the National Institute for Health Research

Long COVID is still not yet fully understood.

Although many people make a full recovery after having COVID-19, some do go on to experience symptoms for many weeks or months afterwards, even if they were not ill enough to be treated in hospital at the time.

There is still no official definition for this condition, and estimates vary over how common it is.

But doctors are clear it can cause a broad range of long-term symptoms, including fatigue, muscle pain, headaches, brain fog and breathlessness, which are not seen to the same extent with other viruses.

