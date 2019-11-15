Home

London synagogue vandalised with graffiti on Hanukkah

TVNZ
December 30, 2019 12:10 pm

A synagogue and numerous shops in London have been vandalised with anti-Semitic graffiti during Hanukkah.

The Star of David and the numbers “9 11” were spray-painted on several properties including South Hampstead Synagogue.

The graffiti references an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory related to the 9/11 terrorist attack.

London’s Police Service said they were investigating the racially motivated hate crime after being informed over the weekend.

They said no arrests had been made.

