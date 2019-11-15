London Police clash with protestors of COVID-19 restrictions

Police have clashed with demonstrators at a protest in central London against coronavirus restrictions.

Officers used batons to control the crowd after bottles and water were thrown by demonstrators massed in Trafalgar Square.

At least three protesters and four officers were injured, while 10 people were arrested.

The Met Police said the protest was being shut down because the crowd was not social distancing.

Thousands had gathered in central London to protest against the latest government rules, with very few wearing masks.

Protests are exempt from the rule-of-six restrictions, but demonstrators must social distance; organisers must also submit a risk assessment.

Rules in England limit indoor and outdoor gatherings to six people, with some exceptions.