Locust swarms: South Sudan latest to be hit by invasion

Swarms of desert locusts that have been devouring crops and pasture in the East Africa region have spread to South Sudan, the UN food agency says.

Several million South Sudanese are already facing hunger as the country struggles to emerge from a civil war.

The UN has warned that a food crisis could be looming in East Africa if the outbreak is not brought under control.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pledged $8m (£6m) to help fight the invasion on his visit to Africa.

Mr Pompeo was speaking after talks with Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister of Ethiopia, which along with Somalia, Kenya and Uganda, has been hit by the pests.

The invasion is the worst infestation in Kenya for 70 years and the worst in Somalia and Ethiopia for 25 years.