Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police to shut down non-compliant supermarkets | 20,000 requests for food rations|30 people arrested for breach of COVID-19 restrictions|FCCC records spike in rent increment complaints|FNPF extends lockdown relief|COVID-19 amplifies LGBTIQ person’s vulnerability|Four more test positive|Makoi a priority for Police|Police close down construction site|Essential businesses may qualify for movement pass|Fijians receive food rations|FCCC warns supermarkets against unethical selling practices|Senior police officers visit checkpoints|Supermarkets warned to stop conditional selling|Nawamagi Village takes proactive measures|PM commends villages as Suva and Nausori told to follow rules|Ration packs requests coming in|Food ration helpline activated|86 arrests in 24 hours|Police to come down hard on Fijians for COVID breach|Cargo shipment under strict protocols|Two test positive as CDC resumes testing|Food ration helpline to open after midday|Church leaders urged to lead by example|Manager arrested for operating non-essential business|
Full Coverage

World

Lockdowns ease in England, Wales and most of Scotland

| @BBCWorld
May 17, 2021 2:00 pm
[Source: BBC]

People must continue to play their part in stopping coronavirus, Boris Johnson has said, as lockdown rules ease in England, Wales and most of Scotland.

Millions of people can now socialise indoors in limited numbers, hug loved ones and visit pubs and restaurants inside again.

The ban on foreign travel has also been lifted and replaced with new rules.

Article continues after advertisement

But Mr Johnson said everyone still needed to be cautious, and also get tested twice a week.

“Together we have reached another milestone in our roadmap out of lockdown, but we must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution,” said the prime minister.

He added: “Everyone must play their part by getting tested twice a week, coming forward for your vaccine when called and remembering hands, face, space and fresh air.

“I urge everyone to be cautious and take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms today in order to keep the virus at bay.”

Anyone in England and Scotland can order free lateral flow tests – which give results in 30 minutes – even if they do not have symptoms. In Wales and Northern Ireland, they are available for certain people, such as those who cannot work from home.

While lockdowns are easing across England, Scotland and Wales, the changes are different in each nation. Two areas of Scotland – Glasgow and Moray – will not have their rules eased after a spike in cases.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.